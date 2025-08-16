Rubio: Russia and US face a long road, but progress has been made
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced progress in relations with Russia. He expressed hope for a peaceful process but noted that there is still a long way to go.
Russia and the USA have a long way to go, but the countries have made progress. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a comment to Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
We still have a long way to go, but we have made progress
When asked if this was a push for the peace process, Rubio replied: "The American side hopes so."
We'll see, hopefully soon
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement (on a ceasefire in Ukraine - ed.) yet."