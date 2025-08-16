Rubio: Russia and US face a long road, but progress has been made

Russia and the USA have a long way to go, but the countries have made progress. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a comment to Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

We still have a long way to go, but we have made progress - said Rubio.

When asked if this was a push for the peace process, Rubio replied: "The American side hopes so."

We'll see, hopefully soon - said Rubio, answering the question of when the next meeting will take place.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement (on a ceasefire in Ukraine - ed.) yet."