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Rubio denied Russia's role in assisting Tehran during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

The US Secretary of State stated that Russia's actions do not affect the effectiveness of American operations. He rejected reports of Moscow's assistance to Tehran in the shelling.

Rubio denied Russia's role in assisting Tehran during the war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied reports that Russia provided Iran with information that helped Tehran strike American servicemen, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Leaving a G7 meeting in France, Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied reports from the Associated Press and other sources that Russia had provided Iran with information that helped Tehran strike American servicemen and facilities in the Middle East at the height of the war.

"Listen… let me put it this way. Russia is doing nothing for Iran that would in any way hinder or affect our operation or its effectiveness," Rubio told reporters on the tarmac.

Ukraine has irrefutable evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran - Zelenskyy23.03.26, 17:46 • 4648 views

Antonina Tumanova

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