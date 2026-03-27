Rubio denied Russia's role in assisting Tehran during the war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied reports that Russia provided Iran with information that helped Tehran strike American servicemen, UNN reports with reference to AP.

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Leaving a G7 meeting in France, Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied reports from the Associated Press and other sources that Russia had provided Iran with information that helped Tehran strike American servicemen and facilities in the Middle East at the height of the war.

"Listen… let me put it this way. Russia is doing nothing for Iran that would in any way hinder or affect our operation or its effectiveness," Rubio told reporters on the tarmac.

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