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Ukraine has irrefutable evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Ukraine has evidence of Russia transferring intelligence data to the Iranian regime. The occupiers also deliberately exaggerate their own successes for future negotiations.

Ukraine has irrefutable evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran - Zelenskyy

Official Kyiv has irrefutable evidence that the Russians continue to provide intelligence to the Iranian regime. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Oleh Ivashchenko, as reported by UNN.

"We have irrefutable evidence that the Russians continue to provide intelligence to the Iranian regime. Russia uses its own capabilities for radio-technical and radio-electronic intelligence, as well as some data on interaction from partners in the Middle East," he said.

- Zelenskyy reported.

In addition, according to him, the Main Intelligence Directorate regularly provides an assessment of the situation at the front and internal Russian information regarding activity on the battlefield.

"The Russian command constantly tries to exaggerate the achievements of Russian troops on the front line and subsequently use such exaggerated data from the headquarters of the Russian occupation contingent's grouping in the negotiation process," he added.

- the President added.

Iran receives military aid from Russia and China to fight the US - Foreign Minister Araghchi15.03.26, 18:26 • 11562 views

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