Those involved in the traffic accident in Kyiv, where a car crashed into a café’s summer terrace, include Kyrylo Ostrovskyi, whom the media call the "overseer" of Lukianivskyi Pre-Trial Detention Center, and Bohdan Horodniuk, director of the Ukrainian Association of Football’s football development department. UNN reports this, citing sources.

Details

On Monday, August 17, two BMWs collided in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District; one of the cars crashed into the terrace of an establishment and overturned.

According to preliminary information, two BMW vehicles collided. As a result of the impact, one of the cars drove onto the summer terrace of the establishment and overturned. At present, one injured person is known about—a 36-year-old driver who was hospitalized in satisfactory condition - the police reported.

The police later reported that officers had preliminarily established that the 36-year-old driver of a BMW X3, when entering Velyka Vasylkivska Street from a secondary road, failed to comply with the requirements of the "Give Way" and "Keep Right" road signs, as a result of which he collided with a BMW X7 driven by a 31-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the offender’s SUV lost control and went onto the summer terrace of a catering establishment. None of the visitors or passersby were injured. The driver himself was injured and was hospitalized in satisfactory condition. The injured person will be tested for intoxication. The BMW X7 driver was sober - the police reported.

According to sources cited by UNN, Kyrylo Ostrovskyi, whom the media call the "overseer" of Lukianivskyi Pre-Trial Detention Center, was driving one of the vehicles.

In July 2018, on Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard in Kyiv, Ostrovskyi, driving an SUV, struck and killed a 10-year-old child at a pedestrian crossing and attempted to flee.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 ("Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles") of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was later also served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 135 (knowingly leaving a person without assistance) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Ostrovskyi received a 4.5-year prison sentence and was later served with another notice of suspicion under the "anti-thieves’ law"; however, in 2023 he was released on bail. In March this year, he was detained again on charges of abducting a person and torture, but a month later he was released on bail again after posting UAH 400,000.

In addition, according to sources cited by UNN, Bohdan Horodniuk, director of the Ukrainian Association of Football’s football development department, was driving the other vehicle.

In Kyiv, BMW crashed into summer terrace after collision; the driver injured