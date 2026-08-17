In Kyiv, a BMW crashed into a summer terrace after a collision; the driver was injured

In Kyiv, a car drove into a summer terrace after colliding with another vehicle; the driver was injured. Police are clarifying the circumstances of the road accident, the Kyiv Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred today at around 11:30 a.m. on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the Holosiivskyi district.

"According to preliminary data, two BMW vehicles collided. As a result of the impact, one of the cars drove onto the premises of an establishment's summer terrace and overturned. At present, one person is known to have been injured — a 36-year-old driver of the vehicle, who was hospitalized in satisfactory condition," police reported.

An investigative team from the Kyiv main police department specializing in traffic accident investigations and patrol officers are working at the scene, establishing the circumstances and mechanism of the accident.

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