Rubio considers Zelensky's proposal to return nuclear weapons to Ukraine frivolous

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to provide nuclear weapons to Ukraine is not serious, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In his opinion, the world needs fewer nuclear countries. This is reported by Breitbart News, UNN reports.

I don't think anybody would consider that a serious proposal from them, I don't think arming them with nuclear weapons is a solution. I haven't heard him (Zelensky) say that, so if he is saying that, I don't think it's a realistic demand - Rubio said.

He said that we need fewer nuclear countries, not more, and that giving Ukraine nuclear weapons would not solve the problem.

Zelensky's opinion

In early December, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to have its own defense while it is still joining NATO, and this could include nuclear weapons, missile systems, funding for the Ukrainian army, and contingents of other countries' military. He noted that nuclear weapons could deter Russia for a certain period.

The president also said that giving up nuclear weapons was an illogical step under pressure from the United States and Russia.