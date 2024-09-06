Rome may charge for visiting the famous Trevi Fountain

Rome's authorities are considering restricting access to the Trevi Fountain, one of the city's most visited attractions, on the eve of the Jubilee 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is planned that visiting the steps of the fountain, which usually attracts huge crowds of tourists, will be possible only by prior reservation in a fixed time interval by a limited number of people.

For Romans, we are thinking of making it free of charge, while non-residents will be asked to make a symbolic contribution of one or two euros - Alessandro Onorato, Rome's tourism advisor, told .

Addendum

The Trevi Fountain, where visitors traditionally throw a coin to guarantee their return to Rome and the fulfillment of their wishes, has long been a major attraction even for visitors of world leaders.

The monument, built in 1762, is a late Baroque masterpiece with statues of Tritons carrying the shell of the chariot of the god Ocean, illustrating the theme of taming the waters.

Recall

In Italy , a 19-year-old tourist was fined for engraving his initials on the wall of the Colosseum, between the first ring and the atrium.