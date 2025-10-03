Romania cancels performance by Russian opera singer Netrebko

In Romania, the performance of Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko, who supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been canceled. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, October 6, her concert with the Transylvanian Philharmonic Orchestra was scheduled, as well as the awarding of Anna Netrebko with the title of Honorary Doctor of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music. Ukraine imposed sanctions against her for her public support of Russia's policies.

To prevent her performance, the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania communicated with the rector of the National Academy of Music, Romanian county and state institutions (including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of Romania), and also involved representatives of civil society - reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"By canceling Netrebko's performance, the Romanian side showed understanding and solidarity with Ukraine in the context of countering Russia's hybrid influence through so-called 'cultural and artistic events'," the ministry added.

Recall

Ukrainian and EU officials called on European theaters not to invite Russian artists who support the war. Instead, it was proposed to hire Ukrainian or European performers.

