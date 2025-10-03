Romania cancels performance by Russian opera singer Netrebko

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
October 2, 06:06 PM • 13112 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 30863 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 30288 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 21571 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 23484 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25856 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29916 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31165 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27543 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 53246 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
In a month they will be in Pokrovsk, and in two they will occupy almost the entire East: Zelensky revealed what "information" Putin gave TrumpOctober 2, 04:14 PM • 5938 views
Beat a cyclist unconscious for a parking remark: Mercedes driver detained again in Kyiv regionOctober 2, 05:28 PM • 3768 views
Residents of Zaporizhzhia region should leave and wait out the active phase of the Russian offensive - AndriushchenkoOctober 2, 07:08 PM • 3194 views
"If the Russian Federation is a 'paper tiger', then what is NATO?" - Putin questioned the Alliance's combat readiness07:45 PM • 3686 views
Air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the capital, enemy drones are heading towards the city - mayor07:59 PM • 3292 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 27630 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 36233 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 37364 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 48962 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 53246 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 15055 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 58229 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 66207 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 47626 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 50059 views
Actual
AK-74
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Forbes
E-6 Mercury

Romania cancels performance by Russian opera singer Netrebko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Romania has canceled the performance of Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko, who supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania communicated with relevant institutions to prevent the performance.

Romania cancels performance by Russian opera singer Netrebko

In Romania, the performance of Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko, who supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been canceled. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, October 6, her concert with the Transylvanian Philharmonic Orchestra was scheduled, as well as the awarding of Anna Netrebko with the title of Honorary Doctor of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music. Ukraine imposed sanctions against her for her public support of Russia's policies.

To prevent her performance, the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania communicated with the rector of the National Academy of Music, Romanian county and state institutions (including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of Romania), and also involved representatives of civil society

- reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"By canceling Netrebko's performance, the Romanian side showed understanding and solidarity with Ukraine in the context of countering Russia's hybrid influence through so-called 'cultural and artistic events'," the ministry added.

Recall

Ukrainian and EU officials called on European theaters not to invite Russian artists who support the war. Instead, it was proposed to hire Ukrainian or European performers.

Yermak on Netrebko's return to the London Opera: Russian artists have no place in the civilized world03.04.25, 04:39 • 75139 views

Vita Zelenetska

Culture
European Union
Romania
Ukraine