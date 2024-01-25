Roma staged a riot in Transcarpathia - journalist

Roma staged a riot in Transcarpathia because the suspects in the election murder of a "baron" were allegedly released. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to the journalist, the riot took place in Pidvynohradiv, Berehove district, "people are demanding that two suspects in the crime be returned to prison.

According to Glagola, on November 27, a mass brawl took place in the village of Pidvynohradiv, Berehove district, Zakarpattia region, during which a 34-year-old local resident killed a 40-year-old. The fight took place in connection with the election of a new "baron" in the "camp.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, November 27, police received a report of a fight on a street in the village of Pidvynohradiv. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers stopped the disturbance and prevented the conflict from developing. They found that one of the participants was fatally injured as a result of the incident.

Then the police reported that the suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center.

It should be added that law enforcement officials have not yet commented on the Roma riot in Zakarpattia.