Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
October 5, 07:57 AM • 26092 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM
October 4, 11:20 PM • 53893 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
October 4, 08:29 AM • 72284 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM
October 4, 08:00 AM • 135714 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 3, 04:00 PM
October 3, 04:00 PM • 115881 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 02:35 PM
October 3, 02:35 PM • 107049 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
October 3, 12:39 PM
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 137379 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
October 3, 12:36 PM
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 109066 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48773 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Robbie Williams' concert in Istanbul canceled amid protests by pro-Palestinian activists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Robbie Williams' concert in Istanbul, scheduled for October 7, has been canceled due to security concerns. Ticket refunds will be available soon.

Robbie Williams' concert in Istanbul canceled amid protests by pro-Palestinian activists

It has already been announced that tickets will be refunded through the relevant platforms. The reason for the cancellation of Robbie Williams' performance is briefly stated as a security issue. At the same time, there is clear evidence of a political background to the decision - Turkish pro-Palestinian organizations protested against the British star's performance, UNN reports with reference to Milliyet and Sky News.

Details

Turkish authorities have canceled a concert by British pop singer Robbie Williams, scheduled for October 7. The concert was supposed to take place on the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, which led to a bloody war in Gaza. As stated in the Sky News report, Turkish authorities banned the show "for security reasons."

The musician wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he deeply regretted the cancellation of the performance, but he also noted the importance of the security factor.

The last thing I want to do is jeopardize the safety of my fans

- emphasized Robbie Williams.

Add

The Milliyet newspaper claimed that Williams was criticized for saying in an interview he gave in 2023: "I'm glad to be in Israel," and his decision to give a concert in Turkey "on the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa flood" caused a negative reaction on social media.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke clashes with pro-Palestinian protester in Australia31.10.24, 11:33 • 16849 views

In the context of the mentioned reactions of pro-Palestinian network users, it should be noted that Williams is of Jewish descent, and even in the last decade, the concert of the former Take That member in the Middle East, in Israel, also caused some criticism from similar political groups.

For reference

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and its allied groups attacked Israel. More than 1,200 people were killed, and 251 people were taken hostage. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel has since launched a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line in the Gaza Strip, which was previously handed over to Hamas.

Italy gripped by pro-Palestinian protests: port blockades and clashes in Milan22.09.25, 19:59 • 4302 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Turkey
Gaza Strip