Roads in Kyiv are being treated against ice: 157 pieces of equipment are involved
Kyiv • UNN
Roads and sidewalks in Kyiv are being treated against ice, 157 pieces of equipment worked at night. Drivers are urged to keep their distance, and pedestrians are urged to wear flickers.
Anti-icing treatment of roads and sidewalks is underway in Kyiv. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Kyiv continues to clean and treat roads and sidewalks for ice. Since night, 157 units of "Kyivavtodor" equipment have been working on the city's streets.
First of all, work is carried out on the main highways, bridges, slopes and ascents.
147 employees in 23 teams are also involved in the cleaning, cleaning stops, narrow sidewalks, stairs and pedestrian crossings. Cleaning of adjacent territories is carried out by employees of management companies.
Weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings and a temperature of 2-4 degrees Celsius during the day. Light sleet is possible in the evening, and ice on the roads.
In this regard, road workers ask drivers to keep a safe distance and be careful while driving, and pedestrians to be careful and wear flickers in the dark.
