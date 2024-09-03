Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary District State Administration Maybozhenko: preparatory hearing scheduled

The court has scheduled a preparatory hearing for September 4 in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration, Maybozhenko, who is suspected of committing a road accident with four victims while intoxicated. UNN reports this with reference to the ruling of the Brovary City District Court of Kyiv Region.

The court scheduled a preparatory court hearing in the criminal proceedings for 14:30 on September 4, 2024 at the Brovary City District Court of Kyiv Region.

Addendum

In April 2024, near Kyiv, Volodymyr Maibozhenko , then the head of the Brovary District State Administration, caused an accident on a pedestrian crossing. He did not stop at the prohibiting traffic signal and hit pedestrians. As a result, four people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a child.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Maibozhenko from the post of head of Brovary District State Administration.

Maybozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing an accident with four victims while intoxicated.