Right to guaranteed leave and an additional 14 days of rest: Zelenskyy signed the bill

02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Ukrainian drones paralyzed enemy logistics in an important direction
August 21, 08:14 AM
Ukraine insists on a "time of silence" before negotiations - Putin issues ultimatums - Zelenskyy
August 21, 09:07 AM
Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him
August 21, 09:16 AM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
August 21, 10:15 AM
Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones
August 21, 10:49 AM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
02:24 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
August 21, 10:15 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
August 20, 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
August 20, 08:11 AM
Right to guaranteed leave and an additional 14 days of rest: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The law guarantees servicemen 15 days of annual leave. Combatants will receive an additional 14 days, and contract soldiers aged 18-24 will get leave for exams.

Right to guaranteed leave and an additional 14 days of rest: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that grants military personnel the right to a guaranteed leave of 15 out of 30 days of annual basic leave, with the other 15 days granted depending on the unit's capabilities. Combatants will now be able to receive an additional 14 days of leave that were inactive during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 13235.

Details

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine

 - states the bill card.

Addition

Bill No. 13235 was adopted on July 31. As reported by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, the law will grant military personnel the right to a guaranteed leave of 15 out of 30 days of annual basic leave, with the other 15 days granted depending on the unit's capabilities.

Combatants will now be able to receive an additional 14 days of leave that were inactive during martial law. Contract soldiers aged 18-24 who do not have higher education and are studying will now have the right to leave for exams.

 - Palisa reported.

The law will come into force one month after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy".

Right to education for military personnel during service: Rada adopted the draft law
7/31/25, 2:45 PM

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine