Right to guaranteed leave and an additional 14 days of rest: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that grants military personnel the right to a guaranteed leave of 15 out of 30 days of annual basic leave, with the other 15 days granted depending on the unit's capabilities. Combatants will now be able to receive an additional 14 days of leave that were inactive during martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 13235.

Details

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - states the bill card.

Addition

Bill No. 13235 was adopted on July 31. As reported by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, the law will grant military personnel the right to a guaranteed leave of 15 out of 30 days of annual basic leave, with the other 15 days granted depending on the unit's capabilities.

Combatants will now be able to receive an additional 14 days of leave that were inactive during martial law. Contract soldiers aged 18-24 who do not have higher education and are studying will now have the right to leave for exams. - Palisa reported.

The law will come into force one month after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy".

