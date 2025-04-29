Responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children and their use in the war: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of liability for illegal transfer, deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №12170.

Adopted as a basis - stated in the draft law card.

The document was supported by 279 MPs.

According to the draft law, it is planned to supplement Article 438 of the Criminal Code "War Crimes" with the norm "illegal transfer, deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes (including participation in hostilities) by a representative of a foreign state".

Currently, Article 438 stipulates that war crimes are the cruel treatment of prisoners of war or the civilian population, the expulsion of the civilian population for forced labor, the looting of national property in occupied territory, the use of means of warfare prohibited by international law, and other violations of the laws and customs of war.

The punishment for such a violation will remain unchanged - imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years.

The Rada strengthens responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children: changes will be made to the Criminal Code

Let us remind

russia is increasing funding for the militarized organization "yunarmiya" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. This is part of a criminal strategy to genocide identity.