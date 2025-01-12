Reserve+: Military documents will be unavailable on the night of January 13 from 00:00 to 06:00

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 32361 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142951 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132726 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132618 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110219 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104387 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85201 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127580 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126172 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82058 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 96680 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168581 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179318 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126172 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127580 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133755 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151018 views
Reserve+: Military documents will be unavailable on the night of January 13 from 00:00 to 06:00

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49885 views

Due to the maintenance of the Oberih register, electronic military documents will be temporarily unavailable from midnight to 6 am on January 13. The Ministry of Defense recommends downloading documents in PDF in advance.

On the night of January 12-13, from midnight to six in the morning, users of the Reserve+ mobile application may face temporary unavailability of electronic military documents. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, this problem is related to the maintenance of the Oberig registry. 

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls on citizens who will need military registration documents during this period to download them in PDF format in advance.

Image

However, after the work is completed, electronic documents will again be available in the usual format through the application. 

Technical failure in Reserve+: when will the work resume19.12.24, 12:20 • 12496 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

