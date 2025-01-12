Reserve+: Military documents will be unavailable on the night of January 13 from 00:00 to 06:00
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the maintenance of the Oberih register, electronic military documents will be temporarily unavailable from midnight to 6 am on January 13. The Ministry of Defense recommends downloading documents in PDF in advance.
On the night of January 12-13, from midnight to six in the morning, users of the Reserve+ mobile application may face temporary unavailability of electronic military documents. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ministry of Defense, this problem is related to the maintenance of the Oberig registry.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls on citizens who will need military registration documents during this period to download them in PDF format in advance.
However, after the work is completed, electronic documents will again be available in the usual format through the application.
