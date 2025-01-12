Reserve+: Military documents will be unavailable on the night of January 13 from 00:00 to 06:00

On the night of January 12-13, from midnight to six in the morning, users of the Reserve+ mobile application may face temporary unavailability of electronic military documents. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, this problem is related to the maintenance of the Oberig registry.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine calls on citizens who will need military registration documents during this period to download them in PDF format in advance.

However, after the work is completed, electronic documents will again be available in the usual format through the application.

Technical failure in Reserve+: when will the work resume