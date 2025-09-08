Rescuers injured as a result of shelling in Sumy region - SES

$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 11241 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 16150 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 16675 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 38415 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24140 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25543 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26261 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26865 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29901 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government building
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
France
Hungary
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Forbes

Rescuers injured as a result of shelling in Sumy region - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

On Monday, September 8, the Russian army attacked Sumy region, as a result of which two SES rescuers were injured. A fire truck was also damaged after a repeated strike on the same location.

Rescuers injured as a result of shelling in Sumy region - SES

On Monday, September 8, the Russian army attacked Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, rescuers were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Today in Sumy region, the enemy cynically attacked those who save lives. In the afternoon, Russia struck the residential sector of the Bilopillia community. When rescuers arrived at the scene to inspect the area, the enemy repeatedly and purposefully struck them.

- stated in the SES post.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, two SES employees were injured. They were urgently taken to the hospital, where all necessary assistance is currently being provided.

The fire truck was also damaged.

"As soon as the rescuers redeployed from the scene, the enemy again struck the same location," the SES added.

Recall

On September 8, Russian military personnel deliberately attacked rescuers with an FPV drone in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region during the extinguishing of a fire. The fire truck was damaged, there were no casualties.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine