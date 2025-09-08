Rescuers injured as a result of shelling in Sumy region - SES

On Monday, September 8, the Russian army attacked Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, rescuers were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Today in Sumy region, the enemy cynically attacked those who save lives. In the afternoon, Russia struck the residential sector of the Bilopillia community. When rescuers arrived at the scene to inspect the area, the enemy repeatedly and purposefully struck them. - stated in the SES post.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, two SES employees were injured. They were urgently taken to the hospital, where all necessary assistance is currently being provided.

The fire truck was also damaged.

"As soon as the rescuers redeployed from the scene, the enemy again struck the same location," the SES added.

Recall

On September 8, Russian military personnel deliberately attacked rescuers with an FPV drone in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region during the extinguishing of a fire. The fire truck was damaged, there were no casualties.