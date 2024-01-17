ukenru
Rescuers eliminate consequences of night shelling in Odesa region

Rescuers eliminate consequences of night shelling in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126778 views

A residential building was damaged and 130 people were evacuated as a result of a nighttime shelling in Odesa Oblast. Three people were injured, 52 rescuers were engaged, and a mobile heating station was deployed at the scene.

Emergency workers have eliminated the consequences of the night shelling in Odesa region, the State Emergency Service reported, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, as a result of an enemy attack, a gas pipe, 4 parked cars, balconies on the 3rd and 4th floors and an apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey residential building with a total area of 50 square meters caught fire.

130 people were evacuated and a mobile heating station was deployed. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to local residents. The facade of the building was partially destroyed on the area of 100 square meters.

the SES reported

The blast wave damaged 8 cars and destroyed 4 by fire.  Three people were injured on the spot.

The State Emergency Service involved 14 vehicles and 52 rescuers.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

