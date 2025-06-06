$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rescue operations completed in Chernihiv, death toll rises to two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv after the Russian strike. The bodies of two dead people were recovered from under the rubble, houses and infrastructure were damaged, and three people were injured.

Rescue operations completed in Chernihiv, death toll rises to two

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv after the Russian strike. Two dead were pulled from under the rubble, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Chernihiv: emergency rescue operations completed, bodies of two dead unblocked from under the rubble 

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service also reminded that as a result of enemy hits, apartment buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, three people were injured.

We remind you that as a result of enemy hits in the city, residential apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged. A total of three people were injured 

- reported in the State Emergency Service.

It is also reported that units of the State Emergency Service were involved at the site of the work.

We remind

In Chernihiv, rescuers unblocked a body from under the rubble.

"... rescuers unblocked a body from under the rubble on the territory of an industrial enterprise", - it is said in the message.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv
