Rescue operations completed in Chernihiv, death toll rises to two
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv after the Russian strike. The bodies of two dead people were recovered from under the rubble, houses and infrastructure were damaged, and three people were injured.
The State Emergency Service also reminded that as a result of enemy hits, apartment buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, three people were injured.
It is also reported that units of the State Emergency Service were involved at the site of the work.
