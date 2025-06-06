Rescue operations completed in Chernihiv, death toll rises to two

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv after the Russian strike. Two dead were pulled from under the rubble, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service also reminded that as a result of enemy hits, apartment buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, three people were injured.

It is also reported that units of the State Emergency Service were involved at the site of the work.

