Renowned human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi dies in car accident

On the night of November 14, well-known human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi died in a car accident, UNN reports with reference to the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security.

Tonight, a tragic car accident took the life of Pavlo Lysianskyi. It is impossible to comprehend. Impossible to accept. Impossible to say without stopping mid-sentence from pain - the message says.

Reference

Pavlo Lysianskyi is a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Sciences, a doctoral student at the I. F. Kuras Institute of Political and Ethnonational Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, an associate professor at the Department of Political Sciences of the National University "Odesa Law Academy", director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security, a human rights activist, a laureate of an international award in the field of human rights protection, a researcher of externally inspired separatism, a Master of Sports, and a co-author of our joint book "Takeover".

For some time, he held the position of representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

As noted by the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security, Lysianskyi "embodied the Ukrainian Donbas and did everything to show the actions of the occupiers. But even this is only part of the truth about him."