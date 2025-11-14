Renowned human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi dies in car accident

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 5160 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 8012 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9294 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11288 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22878 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
01:14 PM • 19744 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44780 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30475 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27 November 14, 07:19 AM
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine November 14, 08:55 AM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world November 14, 09:46 AM
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath November 14, 10:19 AM
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like 12:13 PM
Renowned human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi dies in car accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

On the night of November 14, renowned human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi died in a car accident. He was a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science and the director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security.

Renowned human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi dies in car accident

On the night of November 14, well-known human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi died in a car accident, UNN reports with reference to the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security.

Tonight, a tragic car accident took the life of Pavlo Lysianskyi. It is impossible to comprehend. Impossible to accept. Impossible to say without stopping mid-sentence from pain

- the message says.

Reference

Pavlo Lysianskyi is a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Sciences, a doctoral student at the I. F. Kuras Institute of Political and Ethnonational Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, an associate professor at the Department of Political Sciences of the National University "Odesa Law Academy", director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security, a human rights activist, a laureate of an international award in the field of human rights protection, a researcher of externally inspired separatism, a Master of Sports, and a co-author of our joint book "Takeover".

For some time, he held the position of representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

As noted by the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security, Lysianskyi "embodied the Ukrainian Donbas and did everything to show the actions of the occupiers. But even this is only part of the truth about him."

