"Remember everyone": Syrsky calls on Ukrainians to honor soldiers on Easter

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, called on Ukrainians to honor the memory of every Ukrainian soldier on Easter . UNN reports with reference to Syrsky's appeal in his Telegram channel.

Details

Syrsky congratulated all Ukrainian servicemen on the occasion of the Resurrection of Christ who cannot share the joy of this holiday with their families because they are fighting the enemy on the front line.

My special words of gratitude and support to the Ukrainian defenders of Ukraine, who on this festive day are protecting the peace of the whole of Ukraine - Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief wished all Ukrainian soldiers good health, resilience, strength and courage.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also called on his compatriots to remember in their prayers every Ukrainian soldier who is currently repelling the attacks of the Russian invaders at the cost of his health and life.

On this day, remember everyone who is currently on combat duty and thank them for defending Ukraine. Don't forget and invite every Ukrainian veteran - a defender of Ukraine who lost their health in the fight against the Russian occupiers - to your family's Easter table. Do not leave them alone, do not leave them forgotten. Remember their heroism and courage! - The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

He also urged not to forget every Ukrainian hero who gave his life in the struggle for Ukraine's freedom and independence.

Easter 2024: where and when to watch the online broadcast of services