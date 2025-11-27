Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video

Relatives of the victims of the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex" have publicly appealed to law enforcement agencies with a call to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of their loved ones. They claim that the medical institution is trying to avoid punishment by hiding behind statements about pressure on business and attempts at raiding, writes UNN.

We are not raiders, we are relatives who have faced grief. Each of us has medical records from this clinic, so that no one can say that these are fakes or anything else. We want to restore justice, so that no one else suffers or dies at the hands of such doctors in a clinic like "Odrex" – noted Khrystyna Totkailo in a collective video address, which she published on her Facebook page.

The victims' relatives called on law enforcement agencies to conduct an investigation, restore justice, and prevent new victims of the clinic.

Two operations were performed, but, unfortunately, the outcome was fatal – my mother died. This was our last chance – the private clinic "Odrex". And as a result – mom is gone, only death. Now we ask Ukrainian justice to sort out this situation, so that truth and justice are restored… I very much hope that justice will be restored, the truth will be proven, and there will be no more deaths in "Odrex" – noted Kateryna Boichuk, who lost her mother after treatment at "Odrex".

Svitlana Huk, who lost her husband as a result of treatment at the Odesa clinic, says that many patients of this clinic did not return home, and those who did – were left with damaged health.

They (the clinic – ed.) are trying to avoid responsibility, hiding behind the fact that someone wants to take over their business. We are relatives, loved ones of those killed and maimed as a result of the so-called treatment in "Odrex". We are not raiders and we don't want anything, we don't need a business. We appeal to society and law enforcement agencies: help us, support us. Help justice prevail over the money of a private clinic. Help restore faith in justice and faith in the law. We must stop deaths within the walls of the "Odrex" clinic – called Svitlana Huk.

Olha Malai, in a video address, spoke about the severe complications her husband experienced after an operation that "Odrex" doctors called "easy" and "minimally invasive." And after the patient's death, they tried to conceal the fact of surgical intervention.

When I contacted "Odrex" support service with a question about how a "minimally invasive" operation under local anesthesia turned into an intervention with such consequences, I received the answer: anesthesiologists and surgeons know better, and they decide which anesthesia to use and how to perform the operation. Then the doctors of the surgical department of "Odrex" did everything to hide this operation. In the discharge summaries we received, there was no word about the operation, its consequences, or recommendations – whether it was possible to conduct subsequent courses of immunochemotherapy after such a condition. After this operation, my husband got worse and worse, and after the fourth course of chemotherapy, we were denied further treatment – the widow reported.

According to her, unprofessional actions, and then deliberate concealment of information about the patient's condition, took her husband's life.

We appeal to Ukrainian justice. We ask you to restore justice. Support us, help us. Please restore faith in justice. Let everyone be held accountable before the law, especially those like Medical House "Odrex", who have crossed all boundaries of humanity. Who are the raiders? I am a school librarian, a teacher by profession, a philologist. I don't need "Odrex", I need justice. I want no one else to ever become a victim on the table of a soulless unprofessional – emphasized Olha Malai.

Recall

The scandal with the Odesa clinic "Odrex" erupted after the Prosecutor General's Office announced on October 25 that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police was investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical institution in Odesa. According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman and developer Adnan Kivan, who was undergoing treatment at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was later revealed that these were the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors caused the patient's death.

The doctors who are suspected provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of doctors' professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them are in direct causal connection with the patient's death – stated the PGO report.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the medics made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. The businessman died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are required to wear an electronic bracelet.

"Odrex", however, insists that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act in accordance with protocols.

The number of victims of the actions of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to appear one after another - people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help – into dangerous experiments, and medicine – into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, was issuing bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay – she was directly offered to hand over the documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they will save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls sending her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picking up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't trust them with even a cold prescription."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that the lives of patients in "Odrex" are valued significantly less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." The victims and families of the deceased speak of medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but above all – of the absence of elementary humanity.

As the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.