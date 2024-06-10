Relatives of captives will receive notifications in "Diya" - Fedorov

The coordination headquarters will send notifications via "Diya" to the families of captives and missing persons, Deputy Prime Minister for innovation, education development, science and Technology-Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday.

Families of prisoners of war and civilians held captive by Russia, as well as families of missing persons, are vulnerable. Russians often use this and send incriminating messages asking for money in exchange for "release from captivity." Or spam speculates on this topic, attaches a link, and then steals a person's data. to protect families from this mess, from now on all notifications from the office from the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war will be in "Diya" - wrote Fedorov in Telegram.

He explained how it would actually work. "When a person disappears, relatives leave a statement in their personal account on the website of the coordination headquarters. Diya will receive notifications from this office," the head of the Ministry of Finance said and noted that it will be reported that:

the statement was confirmed;

information was added to the case;

the man was released from captivity.

"If a person was considered missing, and then it was possible to confirm that he was in captivity, there will also be a notification in Diya, "Fedorov said.

The Ministry of Digital Development clarified that they launch push notifications in "Diya" for families of missing persons, military and civilian prisoners, whereas previously information was provided via SMS.

More than 50 thousand people are missing in Ukraine - National Police