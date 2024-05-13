Red Book horse killed by a Russian mine in the Chornobyl zone

A wild horse of the Przewalski breed, an endangered species, was killed by a Russian mine explosion in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, as documented by Ukrainian border guards, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service.

Details

"A Red Book horse was killed by a Russian mine. Border guards acoustically documented the fact of a mine explosion within the Chornobyl exclusion zone. As it turned out, a wild horse of the Przewalski breed exploded on a mine, and the relevant organizations were informed," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

For reference

According to the State Border Guard Service, this species of wild horse has been considered extinct since the 20th century, but has survived in some zoos, after which it was reintroduced into the wild. It is the only representative of a number of ungulates in the wild fauna of Ukraine, whose herds have been acclimatized in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone and live there independently without human intervention.