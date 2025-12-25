Record Powerball jackpot won in the US: Arkansas resident wins $1.87 billion

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13487 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15545 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 18672 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 15252 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 14473 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12728 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 47437 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 64939 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32113 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52608 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.2m/s
67%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 15000 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 13842 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 14648 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 13204 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 15510 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13500 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 47450 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 34625 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 64947 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52615 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Dmytro Kuleba
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Village
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 548 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 7300 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 13408 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 14848 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19684 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Financial Times

Record Powerball jackpot won in the US: Arkansas resident wins $1.87 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The winner of one of the largest lottery prizes in US history has been identified in the US. The winner can receive $1.87 billion in annual payments or $835 million in a lump sum.

Record Powerball jackpot won in the US: Arkansas resident wins $1.87 billion

The owner of one of the largest lottery prizes in US history has been identified in Arkansas. According to the official Powerball website, the player guessed the combination of numbers, having a mathematical chance of success of 1 in 292 million. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the lottery rules, the winner has the right to choose one of two ways to pay out the funds. The first option provides for annual payments that will be made over 30 years until the full payment of $1.87 billion. The second option allows you to receive the money instantly, but in this case, the amount of the one-time payment (after deductions, but before taxes) will be $835 million.

This jackpot became a record for the state of Arkansas and entered the list of the largest world winnings. The lottery organizers confirmed that the ticket was purchased at one of the local points of sale, but the name of the lucky winner is not yet disclosed. After the winner was announced on the lottery website, it was probably blocked due to the number of views.

Recall

In the summer, it was reported that the Powerball jackpot was approaching a billion dollars

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Arkansas
United States