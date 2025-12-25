Record Powerball jackpot won in the US: Arkansas resident wins $1.87 billion

The owner of one of the largest lottery prizes in US history has been identified in Arkansas. According to the official Powerball website, the player guessed the combination of numbers, having a mathematical chance of success of 1 in 292 million. This is reported by UNN.

According to the lottery rules, the winner has the right to choose one of two ways to pay out the funds. The first option provides for annual payments that will be made over 30 years until the full payment of $1.87 billion. The second option allows you to receive the money instantly, but in this case, the amount of the one-time payment (after deductions, but before taxes) will be $835 million.

This jackpot became a record for the state of Arkansas and entered the list of the largest world winnings. The lottery organizers confirmed that the ticket was purchased at one of the local points of sale, but the name of the lucky winner is not yet disclosed. After the winner was announced on the lottery website, it was probably blocked due to the number of views.

