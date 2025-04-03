"Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of Copa del Rey
Kyiv • UNN
Football club "Real Madrid" will meet "Barcelona" in the final of the Spanish Cup at the La Cartuja stadium. This will be the eighth final between these teams.
Football club "Real Madrid" will meet with "Barcelona" at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 26 in the final of the Spanish Football Cup season 2024/25. This was reported by the press service of FC "Barcelona", reports UNN.
Details
Carlo Ancelotti's team will meet with "Barcelona" in the final of the Copa del Rey. This is the name of the Spanish Football Cup, which has been held since 1902 - the organizer of the tournament is the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Since its foundation, the cup has changed its name several times. The modern name "King's Cup" has been used since 1977.
This will be the eighth Spanish Football Cup final between "Barca" and "Real"
Addition
