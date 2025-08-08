"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoption

Russian occupiers have created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region. It contains their photos and character descriptions, reports UNN with reference to a post by Mykola Kuleba, head of the Save Ukraine organization, which participates in the return of abducted children, on Facebook.

Details

According to the activist, the catalog is located on the website of the so-called "Ministry of Education and Science of the LPR". In it, one can "choose" a child for adoption, based on photos with captions that describe their character and hobbies.

They describe children as a commodity: "obedient", "calm", etc. Just imagine - you can filter children not only by gender, but also by eye and hair color! The way they describe our Ukrainian children is no different from a slave catalog. This is real child trafficking in the 21st century, which the world must stop immediately - Kuleba noted.

He added that most of the children in this "catalog" were born before the occupation of Luhansk region and had Ukrainian citizenship, while the parents of some of them were killed by the occupation authorities themselves, and others were simply given Russian documents to legalize the abduction.

"When the Russians demand lists of abducted Ukrainian children during negotiations, they just need to hand over the database from the website of their own Luhansk 'Ministry of Education'. All the evidence of their crimes is right on their official resources," Kuleba summarized.

