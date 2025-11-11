Rains and fogs: meteorologists forecast for Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 11, cloudy and rainy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains will pass in the west of the country, moderate rains in the rest of the territory, and significant rains in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

In the morning, fog in some places in the western regions and on the Left Bank. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 7-12°, in the south and east of the country 11-16° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 8-10°. In addition, the State Emergency Service warned that in the morning in Kyiv and Kyiv region there will be fog with visibility of 200-500 meters. Due to poor visibility, traffic may be complicated.

