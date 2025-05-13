Rain and colder weather are expected in western Ukraine, but no significant precipitation is expected in Kyiv - Didenko

Periodic rains are forecast for May 14 in Ukraine by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko. The air temperature will not change significantly, although this difference will show a contrast between the west and east of the country.

UNN reports with reference to Natalka Didenko's FB page.

On May 14 in Ukraine - who would have thought - periodic rains are expected. Except that during the day in Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region and Cherkasy region without significant precipitation.

According to Didenko's forecast, during the day, on the 14th, the air temperature will not undergo significant changes. It is expected to be +12+18 degrees.

The warmest is in Luhansk region, and the coldest, oddly enough, in Transcarpathia.

Significant precipitation is unlikely in Kyiv on Wednesday, the weather forecaster writes.

It is cold at night, +3+6 degrees, during the day with clearings the air can warm up to +15, +16 degrees. Expect the sun!) - added Didenko.

Let us remind you

According to the forecast, on May 13, rain was expected in Ukraine. Today, the Carpathians were expected to have wet snow, with a temperature of +14...+17 degrees during the day, and +9...+12 in the northeast. Rain was expected in Kyiv, with a temperature of +12...+14 during the day.