Rada updated rules for scientific research to EU standards - what changes for young scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law that updates the rules for the functioning of scientific infrastructure in accordance with EU standards. The document also strengthens support for young scientists by introducing the concept of "postdoctoral researcher" and expanding grant opportunities.

Rada updated rules for scientific research to EU standards - what changes for young scientists

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law aimed at developing research infrastructure and strengthening support for young scientists. This was reported in the statement of the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Details

The law updates the rules for the functioning of scientific infrastructure in accordance with European Union standards. The document also provides for the creation of conditions for more efficient use of scientific equipment and expanded access to it for the scientific community.

Parliamentarians expect that the implementation of the law's provisions will contribute to the modernization of the research base and increase the capacity of Ukrainian scientific institutions.

What the text of the law says

The new law is an attempt by people's deputies to "bring" Ukrainian rules for the operation of research infrastructure in line with EU approaches.

The main goal of the changes is to establish clear conditions and rules for various subjects of research infrastructure and to encourage them to unite and coordinate their work in order to optimally use funds, equipment, and financial assets for fundamental and applied research, development, scientific and technical services, expertise, and personnel training.

At the same time, the document strengthens support for young scientists: it introduces the concepts of "postdoctoral fellow, postdoctoral studies, postdoctoral research" into legislation, clarifies the role of councils of young scientists, and expands grant opportunities through the National Research Foundation.

The authors of the law justify the need for changes by the fact that modern research infrastructure is expensive to maintain, and its dispersion among institutions without common coordination complicates access and reduces the efficiency of use. The authors also link the reform to Ukraine's obligations within the framework of European integration and participation in the European Research Area and programs such as "Horizon Europe."

In addition, there is a personnel crisis. The initiators of the legislative changes note that young scientists often leave science or go abroad, and after the start of the full-scale invasion, the scale of the problem has only increased.

Among the key provisions of the bill:

  • adaptation of norms to EU approaches;
    • identification of research infrastructure objects;
      • updating requirements for centers for collective use of equipment, state key laboratories, and national scientific centers (with an emphasis on open access and the possibility of объединения for better use of resources);
        • elimination of inconsistencies in the current law.

          To support young scientists, it is proposed to legally enshrine "postdoc" as a format, clarify the powers of councils of young scientists, and expand the areas of grant support from the NRFU for training programs (postgraduate or adjunct studies, doctoral studies, internships, residencies).

          Recall

          In early December 2025, the government adopted three educational reforms concerning refugee teachers, colleges, and the evaluation of scientists. Thus, refugee teachers will retain their seniority, and colleges gained autonomy.

          Oleksandra Vasylenko

