In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rada fails to vote on BES reform bill - MPs

The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass in the first reading a bill that would reform the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine by setting new requirements for employees and introducing mandatory polygraph tests.

Rada fails to vote on BES reform bill - MPs

The Verkhovna Rada did not support in the first reading a bill that sets requirements for members of the competition commission for the election of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the mandatory use of a polygraph before appointment to the position in the agency. It was sent back for a second reading, MPs say, UNN reports .

Details

"The draft law on BES was not supported in the first reading. Only 222 votes were in favor. They are sending it back for a second first reading. The terms of consideration are being shortened," Oleksiy Honcharenko reported .

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak addedthat the Rada refused to put to vote another bill No. 10088-1, which also provides for a "reset" of the BES.

Addendum

It should be noted that we are referring to draft law No. 10439, submitted to the Rada by the Cabinet of Ministers, which provides for improvements to the Bureau of Economic Security, including clarification of the grounds for dismissal of the BES director, the requirement to undergo a polygraph when appointed to the position, and mandatory certification of deputies one year after the end of martial law. The draft law also aims to expand the BES's investigative powers in relation to certain financial crimes and limit inspections of private enterprises.

