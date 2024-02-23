Rada fails to vote on BES reform bill - MPs

The Verkhovna Rada did not support in the first reading a bill that sets requirements for members of the competition commission for the election of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the mandatory use of a polygraph before appointment to the position in the agency. It was sent back for a second reading, MPs say, UNN reports .

Details

"The draft law on BES was not supported in the first reading. Only 222 votes were in favor. They are sending it back for a second first reading. The terms of consideration are being shortened," Oleksiy Honcharenko reported .

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak addedthat the Rada refused to put to vote another bill No. 10088-1, which also provides for a "reset" of the BES.

Addendum

It should be noted that we are referring to draft law No. 10439, submitted to the Rada by the Cabinet of Ministers, which provides for improvements to the Bureau of Economic Security, including clarification of the grounds for dismissal of the BES director, the requirement to undergo a polygraph when appointed to the position, and mandatory certification of deputies one year after the end of martial law. The draft law also aims to expand the BES's investigative powers in relation to certain financial crimes and limit inspections of private enterprises.