Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Rada bans transplantation of organs of fallen soldiers

Rada bans transplantation of organs of fallen soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22469 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law banning the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and victims of armed aggression. The ban also applies to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill that prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and from persons who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9558.

Details

"No. 9558 - amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on improving the organization of medical care with the use of transplantation. In total (254)," Zheleznyak said.

The draft law, among other things, prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation from persons killed (died) as a result of coercive measures by law enforcement, security and other agencies; persons from the defense and security forces who died in the performance of their duties in Ukraine or in certain areas where martial law has been introduced; persons who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

In the first 11 months of 2024, 467 organ transplants and 376 stem cell transplants were performed in Ukraine. More than 3000 patients are still waiting for life-saving surgeries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

