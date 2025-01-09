Rada bans transplantation of organs of fallen soldiers

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill that prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation from fallen soldiers and from persons who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9558.

Details

"No. 9558 - amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on improving the organization of medical care with the use of transplantation. In total (254)," Zheleznyak said.

The draft law, among other things, prohibits the removal of organs for transplantation from persons killed (died) as a result of coercive measures by law enforcement, security and other agencies; persons from the defense and security forces who died in the performance of their duties in Ukraine or in certain areas where martial law has been introduced; persons who died as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

In the first 11 months of 2024, 467 organ transplants and 376 stem cell transplants were performed in Ukraine. More than 3000 patients are still waiting for life-saving surgeries.