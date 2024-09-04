Queen guitarist Brian May suffered a minor stroke

Queen's guitarist Sir Brian May said he had recently suffered a minor stroke that left him unable to use his left hand, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

However, the 77-year-old rock legend said that he is now fine and has regained enough mobility to play music again.

"The good news is that I can play the guitar after the events of the last few days," he said in a video posted on his website on Wednesday.

"I say this because I had some doubts, because that little health problem I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called was a small stroke," May pointed out. - "All of a sudden, out of the blue, I couldn't control this arm. So I have to say it was a little scary.

He praised the doctors at Frimley Hospital in Surrey, "where I went.

"So the good news is that I'm fine," May said.

Addendum

May wrote some of Queen's biggest hits, including We Will Rock You, Who Wants to Live Forever and Flash.

