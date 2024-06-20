$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92140 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104637 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189852 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234112 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143607 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369319 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181795 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149655 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Queen sells Sony Music catalog for more than a billion dollars - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100895 views

The Queen music catalog, along with a number of other rights, is in the process of being acquired by Sony Music for 1 billion pounds (about близько 1.27 billion), two sources confirmed to Variety.

Queen sells Sony Music catalog for more than a billion dollars - media

The Queen music catalog, along with a number of other rights, is in the process of being acquired by Sony Music for 1 billion pounds (about близько 1.27 billion), two sources confirmed to Variety.

Details

This was first reported by Hits; According to their report, the only revenue not covered by the deal is live performances, which will be retained by founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, who are still actively touring with singer Adam Lambert.

It was reported that another "player" was very close to the bet, but stopped at 9 900 million.

Addition

Queen's music catalog is one of the most valuable in the era of rock - it includes such classic works as "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust", "Radio Ga Ga", "39", "Somebody To Love", "You're my Best Friend", as well as consistently popular in stadiums "we will Rock you" and "we are the Champions", songs that are popular all over the world and bring huge profits.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31