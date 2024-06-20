Queen sells Sony Music catalog for more than a billion dollars - media

The Queen music catalog, along with a number of other rights, is in the process of being acquired by Sony Music for 1 billion pounds (about близько 1.27 billion), two sources confirmed to Variety.

This was first reported by Hits; According to their report, the only revenue not covered by the deal is live performances, which will be retained by founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, who are still actively touring with singer Adam Lambert.

It was reported that another "player" was very close to the bet, but stopped at 9 900 million.

Queen's music catalog is one of the most valuable in the era of rock - it includes such classic works as "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust", "Radio Ga Ga", "39", "Somebody To Love", "You're my Best Friend", as well as consistently popular in stadiums "we will Rock you" and "we are the Champions", songs that are popular all over the world and bring huge profits.