Putin will drag out negotiations on a ceasefire - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian dictator plans to drag out negotiations in order to get the best terms for the Russian Federation. The Kremlin considers the negotiations between the US and Ukraine in Jeddah unacceptable, the publication writes.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will likely try to delay the terms of any cessation of hostilities against Ukraine. Russian media reports that the head of the Kremlin wants to make sure that the most favorable conditions are ensured for Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
"Putin will not say a firm "yes" or a firm "no." Even if he takes some steps towards a truce, it will be temporary and on very strict terms," said Tatyana Stanova, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Eurasian Center.
It is reported that Russian officials did not discuss with their American counterparts a specific agreement that the Ukrainian delegation agreed on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kremlin considers such a framework unacceptable.
The Kremlin is studying the meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, a high-level conversation is possible12.03.25, 12:49 • 16480 views
Under the terms of the agreement that the United States offered to Kyiv, the Trump administration agreed to resume the supply of military assistance and intelligence in exchange for Ukraine's agreement to a truce.
Earlier, Russia demanded that Ukraine abandon its course towards joining NATO and significantly reduce its armed forces.
Addition
The United States hopes to receive a positive response from Russia regarding a peaceful settlement of the war against Ukraine. The negotiations in Saudi Arabia concerned possible negotiations and talks about territorial concessions.
Secretary of State Rubio also confirmed that the talks on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concerned "what the negotiation process would look like" and included "talks about territorial concessions".
Let us remind you
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from the American and Ukrainian delegations took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, the resumption of intelligence support and the start of peace negotiations. The Presidential Office published a joint statement following the meeting.