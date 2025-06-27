Putin said he was open to talks with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated his readiness for contacts with Donald Trump, expressing respect for his initiatives to resolve the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin emphasizes the sincerity of Trump's efforts and is open to negotiations.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he is ready for contacts and meetings with US President Donald Trump. According to Putin, he has "great respect" for the American politician and believes that his initiatives regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine are sincere. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
According to Russian media, Putin stated that he is open to contacts and meetings, including with Trump.
It was also noted that the head of the Russian Federation "treats Trump with great respect." He emphasized that "the US President's efforts to settle the situation in Ukraine are sincere."
Addition
Peskov stated that the dates for the third round of negotiations in Istanbul will be determined after the completion of the prisoner exchange. He also noted that "peace through strength" does not apply to Russia, but it is interested in US efforts regarding Ukraine.