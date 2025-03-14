Putin reacted to Trump's call to "spare" Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said he was aware of Trump's call to "spare" Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied fakes about the encirclement of Ukrainian units.
russian dictator vladimir putin said that he had familiarized himself with the call of US President Donald Trump to "spare the Ukrainian military" in the Kursk region, UNN reports with reference to russian media.
... I have familiarized myself with Trump's call to spare Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region
According to the russian dictator, "if Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region lay down their arms, their lives will be guaranteed".
putin also added that "Kyiv must issue an order to its military in the Kursk region to surrender in order to implement Trump's call".
In addition, the russian dictator added, among other things, that "Trump and his administration are doing everything to restore relations between russia and the United States".
Earlier
US President Donald Trump said about productive negotiations with russian dictator vladimir putin.
In his post, Trump noted that "thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by russian soldiers, and in a very bad and vulnerable position".
"I strongly urged President putin to spare their lives. this would be a terrible massacre unlike anything since World War II," Trump concluded.
At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied russian fakes about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the kursk region. According to the command, this is a manipulation for the purpose of political pressure on Ukraine and partners.