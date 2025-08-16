Putin offered Trump to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region - Media

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 10133 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 15174 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 20685 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 25589 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 28429 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 38215 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 191944 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 181396 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 136721 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 125438 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.3m/s
33%
749mm
Popular news
Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and other leaders - White HouseAugust 16, 06:39 AM • 12975 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNNAugust 16, 06:49 AM • 43040 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 24555 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 32683 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhoto09:33 AM • 17088 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 282082 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 243891 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 249288 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 259724 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 340402 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 24693 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 27198 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 82441 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 151738 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 230379 views
Actual
The Times
Train
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook

Putin offered Trump to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed freezing the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. This happened in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Putin offered Trump to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region - Media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, proposed freezing the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid on X, writes UNN.

A source briefed on Trump's talks with Putin said the Russian president proposed freezing the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk — a demand Ukraine is unlikely to accept 

- Ravid wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with European leaders, stated that peace could come quickly if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws troops from the unoccupied territory of Donbas, and in return, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promises a ceasefire along the front line and written commitments never to attack Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine