Putin offered Trump to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region - Media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, proposed freezing the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid on X, writes UNN.

A source briefed on Trump's talks with Putin said the Russian president proposed freezing the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk — a demand Ukraine is unlikely to accept - Ravid wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with European leaders, stated that peace could come quickly if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws troops from the unoccupied territory of Donbas, and in return, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promises a ceasefire along the front line and written commitments never to attack Ukraine.