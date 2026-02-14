Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin consults more with Tsar Peter and Empress Catherine about territorial gains than with any living person about real life. Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"Putin does not live like ordinary people. He does not walk the streets, you will not see him in cafes. His grandchildren do not go to a regular kindergarten in their hometown. He cannot imagine life without power, or after power. Normal things do not interest him. Putin consults more with Tsar Peter and Empress Catherine about territorial gains than with any living person about real life. Can you imagine Putin without war?" Zelenskyy said.

He added that Putin's attention is now on Ukraine, and no one in Ukraine believes that he will ever let our people go.

But he will not let other European nations go either, because he cannot let go of the very idea of war. He may see himself as a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war. - the President emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Conference stated that Europe's financial support allows Ukraine to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes.