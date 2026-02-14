$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:44 PM • 282 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 966 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 3052 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 7208 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 10015 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 11594 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 23768 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 40816 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35852 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35608 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
89%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 8350 views
Sandu: Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova and frightening with the "Ukrainian scenario"February 14, 03:44 AM • 4924 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 7668 views
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 4102 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 5472 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 64247 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 91805 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 60451 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 78679 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 119738 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 2334 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 11153 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14648 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 37093 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36703 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Heating

Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin consults with Peter and Catherine on territorial gains. The President noted that Putin considers himself a tsar, but is a slave to war.

Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin consults more with Tsar Peter and Empress Catherine about territorial gains than with any living person about real life. Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Putin does not live like ordinary people. He does not walk the streets, you will not see him in cafes. His grandchildren do not go to a regular kindergarten in their hometown. He cannot imagine life without power, or after power. Normal things do not interest him. Putin consults more with Tsar Peter and Empress Catherine about territorial gains than with any living person about real life. Can you imagine Putin without war?" Zelenskyy said.

He added that Putin's attention is now on Ukraine, and no one in Ukraine believes that he will ever let our people go.

But he will not let other European nations go either, because he cannot let go of the very idea of war. He may see himself as a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war.

- the President emphasized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Conference stated that Europe's financial support allows Ukraine to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine