ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin got into Trump's presidential Cadillac in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump began a meeting at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The dictator got into the US president's limousine for a one-on-one conversation.

Putin got into Trump's presidential Cadillac in Alaska

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin got into US President Donald Trump's Cadillac on the airfield, UNN reports.

The meeting between Putin and Trump began with a one-on-one conversation in the US president's limousine.

Additionally

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Trump and Putin exited their planes. 

After which Trump and Putin shook hands with each other.

As previously reported by UNN, Putin's Il-96 plane landed at a military base in Anchorage.

The Russian dictator flew to Alaska from Magadan.

As reported by Russian media, Putin was supposed to travel around Alaska in an "Aurus" with Moscow license plates.

Antonina Tumanova

