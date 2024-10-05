Pumpkin weekends started in the Kyiv Zoo: the cutest photos of autumn treats
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Zoo is launching pumpkin weekends. Every weekend in October, visitors will be able to watch the animals being fed pumpkins as part of the zoo's environmental enrichment program.
The Kyiv Zoo has announced the start of the Pumpkin Weekend season, reports UNN.
"Every weekend in October, visitors have the opportunity to watch our residents' pumpkin treats.
And these are not only healthy and nutritious vitamin and mineral lunches, but also part of a program to enrich the environment for animals. It is this program that develops the natural abilities and instincts of the inhabitants of zoological parks, as well as promotes their health and well-being," the statement said.
The pumpkin season will be opened by the residents of Kopytnyi Rynok KyivZoo.
DEMONSTRATION FEEDING ON OCTOBER 5-6
12:00 - Bison
12:15 - Bison
12:30 - Przewalski's horses