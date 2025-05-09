PUMB increases the credit limit to UAH 300,000 for the “VSEMOZHU Online” card

You can apply for a bank credit card in a few clicks - via the mobile application PUMB, without providing income certificates, even while abroad and having a foreign phone number.

"VSEMOZHU Online" from PUMB - offers:

Credit limit up to UAH 300,000

Grace period up to 62 days - no interest if you fully repay the debt within the specified period

- no interest if you fully repay the debt within the specified period Interest rate - 2.99% per month after the end of the grace period

2.99% per month after the end of the grace period There are even credit holidays - the ability to reduce the commission to 0.5% for 3 months during martial law

PUMB credit card is really convenient:

✅ Instant registration - you can get a card in just 5 minutes in the application

✅ Flexible limit management - change the amount of the credit limit yourself, using it in all the bank's credit products

✅ Pay in installments - without a down payment, without overpayments, up to 24 months in more than 800 stores and marketplaces throughout Ukraine

✅ Cashback up to 20% - choose categories or brands, get more benefits when paying with credit funds

And also - "Cashback stores" in the application, which provide access to more than 100 online stores with partner cashback up to 50%, even for payments in cash or cards of other banks.

"We have increased the maximum amount of the credit limit to 300 thousand hryvnias. At the same time, PUMB remains a truly profitable bank for the client - with low tariffs and all the necessary services available in the application. VSEMOZHU Online credit card has become a convenient tool in the lives of our clients - when using the bank's money is easy and profitable", - says Dmytro Polishchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of PUMB for Retail Business.

PUMB is a bank that is only profitable. Download the application and see for yourself!