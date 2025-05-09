PUMB increases the credit limit to UAH 300,000 for the “VSEMOZHU Online” card
Kyiv • UNN
PUMB systematically improves the terms of the “VSEMOZHU Online” credit card. From now on, the maximum credit limit for individuals is 300 thousand hryvnias. This is one of the most advantageous and largest offers on the Ukrainian market.
You can apply for a bank credit card in a few clicks - via the mobile application PUMB, without providing income certificates, even while abroad and having a foreign phone number.
"VSEMOZHU Online" from PUMB - offers:
- Credit limit up to UAH 300,000
- Grace period up to 62 days - no interest if you fully repay the debt within the specified period
- Interest rate - 2.99% per month after the end of the grace period
- There are even credit holidays - the ability to reduce the commission to 0.5% for 3 months during martial law
PUMB credit card is really convenient:
✅ Instant registration - you can get a card in just 5 minutes in the application
✅ Flexible limit management - change the amount of the credit limit yourself, using it in all the bank's credit products
✅ Pay in installments - without a down payment, without overpayments, up to 24 months in more than 800 stores and marketplaces throughout Ukraine
✅ Cashback up to 20% - choose categories or brands, get more benefits when paying with credit funds
And also - "Cashback stores" in the application, which provide access to more than 100 online stores with partner cashback up to 50%, even for payments in cash or cards of other banks.
"We have increased the maximum amount of the credit limit to 300 thousand hryvnias. At the same time, PUMB remains a truly profitable bank for the client - with low tariffs and all the necessary services available in the application. VSEMOZHU Online credit card has become a convenient tool in the lives of our clients - when using the bank's money is easy and profitable", - says Dmytro Polishchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of PUMB for Retail Business.
PUMB is a bank that is only profitable. Download the application and see for yourself!