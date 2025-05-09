PUMB increases the credit limit to UAH 300,000 for the “VSEMOZHU Online” card

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 25692 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 31923 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 29657 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 41233 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 66722 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 97953 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 149213 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 111300 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 111859 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188656 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
66%
749mm
Popular news

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 25329 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 29370 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 20058 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 27890 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 22001 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 25686 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 117200 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 137262 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188650 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 149215 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 5734 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 12076 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 136895 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 150067 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 85402 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

PUMB increases the credit limit to UAH 300,000 for the “VSEMOZHU Online” card

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

PUMB systematically improves the terms of the “VSEMOZHU Online” credit card. From now on, the maximum credit limit for individuals is 300 thousand hryvnias. This is one of the most advantageous and largest offers on the Ukrainian market.

PUMB increases the credit limit to UAH 300,000 for the “VSEMOZHU Online” card

You can apply for a bank credit card in a few clicks - via the mobile application PUMB, without providing income certificates, even while abroad and having a foreign phone number.

"VSEMOZHU Online" from PUMB - offers:

  • Credit limit up to UAH 300,000
    • Grace period up to 62 days - no interest if you fully repay the debt within the specified period
      • Interest rate - 2.99% per month after the end of the grace period
        • There are even credit holidays - the ability to reduce the commission to 0.5% for 3 months during martial law

          PUMB credit card is really convenient:

          Instant registration - you can get a card in just 5 minutes in the application

           ✅ Flexible limit management - change the amount of the credit limit yourself, using it in all the bank's credit products

          Pay in installments - without a down payment, without overpayments, up to 24 months in more than 800 stores and marketplaces throughout Ukraine  

          Cashback up to 20% - choose categories or brands, get more benefits when paying with credit funds  

          And also - "Cashback stores" in the application, which provide access to more than 100 online stores with partner cashback up to 50%, even for payments in cash or cards of other banks.

          "We have increased the maximum amount of the credit limit to 300 thousand hryvnias. At the same time, PUMB remains a truly profitable bank for the client - with low tariffs and all the necessary services available in the application. VSEMOZHU Online credit card has become a convenient tool in the lives of our clients - when using the bank's money is easy and profitable", - says Dmytro Polishchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of PUMB for Retail Business.

          PUMB is a bank that is only profitable. Download the application and see for yourself!

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Business News
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $63.74
          Bitcoin
          $102,974.10
          S&P 500
          $5,700.44
          Tesla
          $287.90
          Газ TTF
          $35.33
          Золото
          $3,332.99
          Ethereum
          $2,412.22