Public Calls on Parliament to Allow Journalists to Access Verkhovna Rada Sessions

Public Calls on Parliament to Allow Journalists to Access Verkhovna Rada Sessions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24550 views

Civil society organizations and media representatives are calling on the Verkhovna Rada to allow journalists to attend parliamentary sessions and communicate freely with MPs, arguing that such openness is essential for democracy and transparency.

Dozens of civil society organizations and media representatives are calling on the Verkhovna Rada to allow journalists to attend parliamentary sessions and to the sidelines. This is stated in a joint statement of the public, reports UNN.

Details

The signatories state that in 2022 the restrictions could be explained by national security interests. However, the work of the Parliament in closed session in 2024 raises many questions. 

The lack of access to the Verkhovna Rada for journalists is detrimental to democracy. What is the point of talking about the danger of media presence in the parliamentary hall when the public learns about the progress and results of consideration of draft laws from MPs' live broadcasts on social media? Besides, the parliament is too large in terms of the number of people involved for its meetings to go unnoticed 

- The journalists emphasize.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that instead of continuing to prevent journalists from entering the parliament building, security measures, such as the preparation of shelters, should be discussed.

The media community is also confident that the admission of journalists to the Verkhovna Rada building and the advance publication of the list of draft laws to be considered will provide Ukrainians with socially important information. 

The applicants note that a sign of democracy being preserved despite the war will be the return of the public's ability to communicate with MPs in a clear and transparent way. 

The media should have the opportunity to inform the public about the issues being considered by the country's sole legislative body and the arguments being raised during the debate. Parliament's openness implies that information about its procedures is available to the public, as well as the creation of conditions for full communication between MPs and Ukrainian society

- the statement reads.

The signatories called on the Parliament to return to ensuring the principles of openness of its activities, namely:

  • Ensure that journalists can be present during Verkhovna Rada sessions and communicate with MPs on the sidelines of the parliament;
  • publish the agendas of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in advance;
  • facilitate and support the involvement of civil society organizations in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada committees.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine should once again become a place for discussions, for free communication and media work, and for finding solutions to the complex challenges facing the Ukrainian state as a result of Russia's armed aggression. Subject to security measures, such openness of the parliament will increase public confidence in its activities and facilitate active cooperation between civil society organizations and MPs

- reads the joint statement in a joint public statement

For reference

Starting February 24, 2022, Ukrainians cannot even find out in advance when the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada will be held and what the agenda is. Such information appears on the VR website later.

A resolution was also approved that banned the parliamentary TV channel from broadcasting live broadcasts from the sessions. Recordings are made public only later on YouTube.

At the same time, a number of MPs not only quote the Rada meetings in their Telegram channels, but even broadcast live broadcasts from the Verkhovna Rada meetings on TikTok.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
tiktokTikTok
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube

