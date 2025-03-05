Protests are taking place in all 50 states of the USA ahead of Trump's speech in Congress
Protests against the policies of US President Donald Trump are taking place in all 50 states ahead of his speech in Congress. The actions are organized by the 50501 Movement, but protesters are facing difficulties due to the large number of reasons for protest.
In 50 states, just before the speech of US President Donald Trump in Congress, protests against the policies of the head of the White House are taking place. This is reported by UNN citing AP.
It is noted that groups of protesters are gathering in parks, near government buildings, and other public places across the country.
Rallies and marches initiated by the newly formed Movement 50501, a group of volunteers organized a few weeks after Trump's inauguration, mark the latest attempt at national resistance
At the same time, the publication points out that participants in the protests are already facing difficulties.
"Protesters have so many issues to rally against - from tariffs and Trump's reboot of the war in Ukraine to aggressive and sometimes legally questionable actions by the Government Accountability Office and its leader, billionaire Elon Musk, that it's hard to understand what to focus on," the media writes.
US President Donald Trump threatens students that they will be imprisoned if they campaign at protests. He states that any federal funding for colleges, schools, or universities that allow illegal protests will be cut off.
