The occupiers are driving students from specialized schools in Luhansk region to forced internships at a local prosthetics factory. The Center of National Resistance (CNS) reports this, UNN reports.

Due to Putin's ambitions, the Russian-speaking population of Russia is rapidly decreasing. Those who return from the war are often without limbs. To cover the need for prostheses for "their own", the occupiers are trying to increase production - at the expense of Ukrainian youth - reported the Central Intelligence Agency.

It is noted that there is a shortage of labor in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, so the occupation administration uses school students as cheap, in fact forced labor.

The Russians launched the "state start" program for young people aged 18 and over in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to attract them to work in the occupation administrations. Adults without education or experience can participate, but there are no volunteers.