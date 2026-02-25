$43.260.03
Prosecutor who caused fatal road accident in Lviv region has been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The prosecutor of the Sheptytskyi District Prosecutor's Office has been notified of suspicion in a case concerning a fatal road accident in the Lviv region. As a result of the accident, one child died and another was injured.

Prosecutor who caused fatal road accident in Lviv region has been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

Today, the prosecutor who caused a road accident in Lviv region yesterday, resulting in the death of one child and injury to another, was notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

I am personally overseeing the investigation into the fatal road accident in Lviv region. Today, the prosecutor of the Sheptytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, who caused a road accident in Lviv region yesterday, was notified of suspicion.

- the Prosecutor General reported.

According to Kravchenko, the prosecutor's actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules, which led to a person's death and serious bodily injuries.

To ensure objectivity and impartiality of the investigation, further procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings has been entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Prosecutor General added.

According to him, given that a minor girl died as a result of this tragic event, and her younger brother is the victim, a representative of the Department for the Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence of the Prosecutor General's Office was also included in the group of prosecutors.

Currently, necessary investigative actions are being carried out, and a number of forensic examinations have been appointed. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and his suspension from office is being decided. I always repeat: the law is the same for everyone.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

In the Lviv region, as a result of a road accident, a child died, and another was hospitalized. The prosecutor was driving the vehicle and was detained. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he is taking personal control of this case.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Lviv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine