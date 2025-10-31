Prosecutor General Kravchenko: Ukraine received evidence of the murder of another Lithuanian by Russian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the killers

Ukraine has obtained evidence regarding the murder of another Lithuanian citizen by other Russian military personnel. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated the specified Russian military personnel during the necessary military operations. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė, reports a correspondent of UNN.

As part of our joint investigative group, we have obtained evidence regarding the murder of another Lithuanian citizen by other Russian military personnel. Unfortunately, he was killed. But today it has already been confirmed that these servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces who killed your citizen have already been eliminated. - said Kravchenko.

Addition

On October 31, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine had handed over to a foreign state a Russian serviceman who was involved in the illegal detention, torture, and inhumane treatment of civilians and prisoners of war, including a Lithuanian citizen.