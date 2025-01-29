Propagandists spread a fake video of Ukrainian soldiers being handcuffed to a combat mission

Russian propagandists have invented a new fake about the Ukrainian military. Allegedly, Ukrainian soldiers are being taken to a combat mission in handcuffs. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCI), UNN reports.

The enemy is spreading a video showing Ukrainian soldiers being taken in handcuffs to a combat mission, - the statement said.

In fact, according to the CPD, the video shows Russian soldiers from the 15th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, who are not wearing the uniform of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and they speak with a distinct Russian accent.

The video was first published by a Russian Telegram channel that covers the problems of the Russian Armed Forces at the front. Later, it was picked up by Russian propagandists and created a fake about how the rights of the Ukrainian military were allegedly violated, - The Center adds.

The CPA urged Ukrainians to trust only verified sources of information.

