Fake news about leaflets against Zelensky in Poland is being spread online

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 56152 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82992 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103686 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101067 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 38386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115808 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 44145 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110310 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 56152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132522 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154688 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13481 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18560 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110310 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115808 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139335 views
Fake news about leaflets against Zelensky in Poland is being spread online

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26336 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation exposed fake photos of leaflets with negative statements about Zelensky in Poland. The analysis showed that the images were created in a graphic editor to incite hatred.

False information is being spread online about leaflets with negative statements about President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing in Poland. As “proof”, photos are attached that allegedly confirm this. But this is a fake. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

A detailed analysis of the images indicates that they are fake: all the postcards are glued in exactly the same way, which is impossible in real life,

the statement said.

The CPD notes that the identical way the leaflets are attached to the images indicates the use of a graphic editor.

The Center also reports that this fake message is being spread by the PRAVDA network of propaganda sites, which has already been mentioned earlier.

According to the Center, the purpose of such provocations is to incite hostility between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples, as well as to discredit the President of Ukraine in the international arena.

Recall

Ukrainian men in Poland have started receiving fake “summonses” from fraudsters.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

