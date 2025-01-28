Fake news about leaflets against Zelensky in Poland is being spread online

False information is being spread online about leaflets with negative statements about President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing in Poland. As “proof”, photos are attached that allegedly confirm this. But this is a fake. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.



A detailed analysis of the images indicates that they are fake: all the postcards are glued in exactly the same way, which is impossible in real life, the statement said.

The CPD notes that the identical way the leaflets are attached to the images indicates the use of a graphic editor.

The Center also reports that this fake message is being spread by the PRAVDA network of propaganda sites, which has already been mentioned earlier.

According to the Center, the purpose of such provocations is to incite hostility between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples, as well as to discredit the President of Ukraine in the international arena.

