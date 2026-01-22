"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his first comment on the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos, stating that they discussed the work of teams within the framework of peace negotiations, where "documents are even more prepared," and air defense for Ukraine - additional missiles, writes UNN.

A good meeting with President Trump, productive and meaningful. We discussed the work of the teams, and virtually every day there are meetings or communication. The documents are even more prepared. Today we also talked about air defense for Ukraine - the previous meeting with President Trump helped protect the sky. And I hope that this time we will also strengthen ourselves. I thanked him for the previous package of missiles for air defense, and asked for an additional one. Protecting lives, our resilience, joint diplomatic work. Thank you! - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin