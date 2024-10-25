Pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor: a farmer and his daughter will be tried in Poland
Kyiv • UNN
In Poland, a farmer and his daughter have been prosecuted for pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor and the USSR flag. The defendants face up to 5 years in prison for incitement to war and propaganda of communism.
In Poland, an indictment was sent to the court against a farmer and his daughter who hung a poster on their tractor in winter with the words: “Putin, deal with Ukraine, Brussels, and our government” and the USSR flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to TVN24.
The Gliwice prosecutor's office sent the indictment in this case to court. In addition to glorifying the war, the prosecutor also accused the defendants of publicly propagating communist ideology and presenting its symbols
The defendants are Pyotr and his daughter Agata, who participated in a farmers' protest in Horzhychky in February. The inscription on the tractor called on Vladimir Putin to “restore order” with Ukraine, Brussels and the government. Next to it, they placed the flag of the USSR.
According to Karina Sprus, a spokeswoman for the Hlivitsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspects initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, pointing to their intention to “draw attention to current agricultural problems.
In the end, both pleaded guilty and applied for voluntary execution of the sentence agreed with the prosecutor. The case will be considered by the district court of Rybnyk. Rybnyk.
In Poland, public incitement or glorification of an aggressive war is punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Public propaganda of communism or other totalitarian ideology is punishable by up to 3 years' imprisonment.
In February, a photo of Polish farmers protesting in the Wodzisławski district went viral. One of the photos shows a tractor with the USSR flag and a typical hammer and sickle. There is also a poster with a call to Russian dictator Putin.
“Putin, deal with Ukraine, with Brussels, and with our government,” the scandalous poster read.
The police, together with the prosecutor's office, detained a protesterwho was holding a poster with a pro-Russian slogan. Polish law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings against him under part 1 of Article 256 of the Polish Criminal Code
Later, in Poland, the farmer was accused of incitement to war for pro-Russian inscriptions on his tractor.