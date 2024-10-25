Pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor: a farmer and his daughter will be tried in Poland

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor: a farmer and his daughter will be tried in Poland

Kyiv

 14861 views

In Poland, a farmer and his daughter have been prosecuted for pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor and the USSR flag. The defendants face up to 5 years in prison for incitement to war and propaganda of communism.

Pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor: a farmer and his daughter will be tried in Poland

In Poland, an indictment was sent to the court against a farmer and his daughter who hung a poster on their tractor in winter with the words: “Putin, deal with Ukraine, Brussels, and our government” and the USSR flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to TVN24.

The Gliwice prosecutor's office sent the indictment in this case to court. In addition to glorifying the war, the prosecutor also accused the defendants of publicly propagating communist ideology and presenting its symbols

- , the statement said.

The defendants are Pyotr and his daughter Agata, who participated in a farmers' protest in Horzhychky in February. The inscription on the tractor called on Vladimir Putin to “restore order” with Ukraine, Brussels and the government. Next to it, they placed the flag of the USSR.

According to Karina Sprus, a spokeswoman for the Hlivitsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspects initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, pointing to their intention to “draw attention to current agricultural problems.

In the end, both pleaded guilty and applied for voluntary execution of the sentence agreed with the prosecutor. The case will be considered by the district court of Rybnyk. Rybnyk.

In Poland, public incitement or glorification of an aggressive war is punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Public propaganda of communism or other totalitarian ideology is punishable by up to 3 years' imprisonment.

In February, a photo of Polish farmers protesting in the Wodzisławski district went viral. One of the photos shows a tractor with the USSR flag and a typical hammer and sickle. There is also a poster with a call to Russian dictator Putin.

“Putin, deal with Ukraine, with Brussels, and with our government,” the scandalous poster read.

The police, together with the prosecutor's office, detained a protesterwho was holding a poster with a pro-Russian slogan. Polish law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings against him under part 1 of Article 256 of the Polish Criminal Code

Later, in Poland, the farmer was accused of incitement to war for pro-Russian inscriptions on his tractor.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Brussels
Ukraine
Poland
